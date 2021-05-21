Getting a COVID Vaccine in PA Gets You Free Rita’s Italian Ice

The Patch reports, Bucks County officials have announced a partnership with Rita's Italian Ice. Rita's Italian Ice will be supplying gift certificates to get sweet treats for those who get their COVID 19 vaccines.

BucksCounty.org says if residents get a COVID 19 vaccine at a county run clinic, they will receive a voucher for some free Rita's Italian Ice. Bucks County Commissioners are trying to get as many people vaccinated in their county as possible.

I think incentives for people to get the COVID 19 vaccine are fantastic. We have talked to multiple doctors that have said we need to get more and more people vaccinated in order to kick this pandemic out of our lives forever. So if it's Governor Murphy offering dinner and free wine to people in New Jersey or Pennsylvania offering free Italian Ice, whatever gets people to get vaccinated, I am all for it.

When I got my vaccine, I felt such a sigh of relief. I know now that I am protected and my family is protected from the coronavirus. Having lost someone very close to me to COVID, I take it very, very seriously. I took everything very seriously from the beginning, but knowing I could get a shot to help protect me from it, it was a no brainer for me.

So let's all get our vaccines and enjoy our free treats. Let's get past this stupid pandemic and hope we never see one again in our lifetime.