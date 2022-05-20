It's hard to believe it, but we're less than a week away from saying goodbye to one of our area's most famous personalities. Glenn "Hurricane" Schwartz has announced his retirement. As we reported earlier this year, Glenn's retiring from NBC10.

Well, the date of his final broadcast has been officially revealed.

He'll end his tenure on NBC10 this Friday (May 27).

Glenn has been with NBC10 for 27 years after he started with the station in 1995.

So we've watched this man on TV for most of our lives (in my case... literally my entire life). He's been there for us through blizzards, hurricanes, heatwaves, and even just plain sunny days.

He was there when Hurricane Sandy destroyed our beloved Shore. He was there when the Blizzards of 1996 and 2003 shut our area down for days.

While most Philadelphia area families gravitated towards Action News (6 ABC), my family has always been an NBC10 family.

In fact, I even remember when the station ran commercials promoting their weather team in a bit of a 'Seinfeld' parody. Remember this?

And, of course, Glenn is known for always wearing his bowties on air... no matter the weather. And, if you're wondering, how many bowties does he actually own?

He gave an in-depth peak at his nearly 200 bowties to NBC10's Rosemary Connors earlier this month in this video below:



While we won't see Glenn on TV every day, he says he plans on continuing to work in the field dedicating his life to the threat of climate change.

