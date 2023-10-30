She's been a familiar face for viewers across the Delaware Valley for years, and after a long career in TV news, she said goodbye to TV viewers.

Cydney Long Departs Philadelphia's NBC 10

Cydney Long, a veteran reporter with more than 20 years of service in the City of Philadelphia, announced she has left NBC 10.

Long shared the news in a social media post that Friday (October 28) was her final day at NBC 10.

Get our free mobile app

Long served as the station's South Jersey reporter since joining NBC 10 in 2011. Prior to that she served in a similar role at Philadelphia's CBS 3 (KYW-TV) for 20 years prior.

Long's career in TV news spanned a total of 27 years, she said on social media.

So what's next?

What Happened to NBC 10's Cydney Long?

It's not clear what's next for Long, but it looks like she'll stay in the area.

"It’s time now to deliberately participate with regard to my story, my kids, and this next chapter for my family and I," she wrote. "I am excited about new opportunities and adventures. I’m still going to be a home town girl, Stay tuned!"

Cydney Long on camera NBC Philadelphia via YouTube loading...

According to Long's bio on the NBC 10 website, Long lives on a blueberry farm in South Jersey with her husband and two children.

Cydney Long Thanks Philadelphia TV Viewers

The veteran TV reporter took time to thank local viewers in the social media posts.

"Through all the seasons, and snowstorms and hurricanes, and floods and 'breaking news' both happy and sad, and dozens of sources and connections... I’ve simply met The MOST AMAZING People," she said on Facebook.

Cydney Long on camera NBC Philadelphia via YouTube loading...

It has truly been an honor and a privilege to tell your stories and to serve my native South Jersey, and beyond. It has shaped my life and been impactful in so many ways.