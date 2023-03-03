Philadelphia’s NBC10 has announced they’ve hired a new anchor, who will start later this year, as one of the primary faces of the station’s weekday evening newscasts.

The station announced on Friday that Fred Shropshire will join the team as the weekday evening anchor. The hiring of Shropshire comes after veteran anchor Jim Rosenfield left the station in December 2022.

Shropshire will join the station on June 26, they said in Friday’s statement. But it wasn’t immediately clear which newscasts he will appear on for NBC10.

The station has newscasts at 4 pm, 5 pm, 6 pm, 7 pm, and 11 pm. The evening newscasts are currently co-anchored by Jacqueline London.

As for Shropshire, he is currently working as the weekday evening anchor for the NBC affiliate in Charlotte, NC. His career has included stops in New Bern, NC, Raleigh, NC, and Chicago, IL.

“(Shropshire) is a dedicated and community-minded journalist, whose knowledge and passion for storytelling will serve our audience well,” the Vice President of News for NBC10 and Telemundo62, Elizabeth Flores, said on Friday.

The Charlotte TV anchor will remain on the air in North Carolina through late-May, before joining the Philadelphia team.

"As a self-proclaimed history buff, I’m looking forward to learning more about Philadelphia, one of the country’s oldest cities,” Shropshire said. “It will be fun for my family and me to explore all that the Delaware Valley has to offer.”

Veteran TV Anchor Jim Rosenfield Departs NBC10

The vacancy on NBC10's weekday evening newscasts comes after veteran anchor Jim Rosenfield departed the station in December 2022.

Rosenfield had worked at NBC10 for nearly a decade before deciding to depart the station late last year.

“New York is calling me home. After nine years at NBC10, I am excited to explore new opportunities and return to the place where I grew up, and where my family looks forward to having me around the corner,” Rosenfield said.

Popular Meteorologist Steve Sosna Leaves NBC 10 in March 2023

Meanwhile, NBC 10's meteorologist Steve Sosna announced his departure from the Philadelphia TV station earlier this year as well.

In fact, Sosna's final day with the station was earlier this week (March 1).

“My husband recently got an incredible job within the federal government, and so we're off to Washington DC. He's already there,” Sosna wrote in a social media post. “This is an opportunity that I could not hold him back from-- as it is his dream, and he followed me to PHILLY 6 years ago for my dream.”

As part of the move, Sosna revealed that he has accepted a role with WJZ-TV (that's the CBS TV affiliate in Baltimore, MD) as their weekend meteorologist.

Veteran Meteorologist Glenn "Hurricane" Schwartz Retires in Spring 2022

Meanwhile, veteran meteorologist Glenn "Hurricane" Schwartz also departed the NBC affiliate last spring. Schwartz, who started working on-air at the station in 1995, ented a storied 27-year career when he left the TV station last May.

At the time of his retirement, Glenn said he planned to continue working in the meteorology field, as he would dedicate more of his life to the threat of climate change.



