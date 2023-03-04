Imagine running into a supermarket to pick up a few things and on your way out, you buy a lottery ticket.

And then that ticket wins $315,455.

Officials with the New Jersey Lottery said one person who bought a Jersey Cash 5 ticket for last Thursday, March 2nd's drawing is having the best weekend ever.

That person matched all five numbers -- 07, 14, 24, 27, and 44; the XTRA number was 03.

Winner, winner

The winning ticket was sold at Mullica Hill Supermarkets on Bridgeton Pike in Mullica Hill, Gloucester County.

For their efforts, the store will receive $2,000.

New Jersey Lottery Executive Director James Carey said in a statement,

Congratulations to our very fortunate Jersey Cash 5 winner! We hope this incredible prize brings joy and happiness to the player; we’re already looking forward to awarding the next jackpot prize!

