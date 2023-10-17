If there's one thing we know how to do in the States, it's BREAKFAST!

There are few better pleasures in life than waking up to the sound of bacon sizzling on the pan, cutting into hot, fluffy pancakes, sipping on your freshly-brewed coffee, and sharing it with loved ones!

Breakfast with bacon, eggs, pancakes, and toast Getty Images loading...

But when you're down to round up your family in the car for an all-you-can-eat breakfast extravaganza, where's your go-to spot?

If you're interested in trying the absolute best all-you-can-eat breakfast spot in the state, you'll be surprised to know that it's tucked away inside a market!

According to TheDailyMeal's list of The Best Breakfast Buffet in Every State, the best spot in New Jersey is...

Mullica Hill Amish Restaurant

The BEST breakfast buffet in New Jersey is at Mullica Hill Amish Restaurant, inside the Amish Farmer's Market at 108 Swedesboro Rd in Mullica Hill!

Here''s what The Daily Meal had to say about this place:

"For a truly filling and satisfying meal, head to the Mullica Hill Amish Restaurant to try the breakfast buffet. Between 7 a.m. and 12 p.m., you can fill your belly with pancakes, waffles, breakfast meats, eggs, and so much more made following scrumptious Amish Country recipes."

If you want to stop in for their breakfast buffet, it's served from 7am - 12pm for just $11.99! They also have all-you-can-eat lunch and dinner for $15.50. Take out is available too!

Looks so good and homey! Have you ever been inside this hidden gem? Let us know in the comments!

