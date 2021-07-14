This summer you want to make the best of it since 2020 summer was pretty boring for many. With that being said you want to do the coolest things that come to New Jersey, right?

We found this really cool event that can possibly be the highlight of your summer. I am terrible at tennis but I would definitely try this glow-in-the-dark tennis game.

There is a company by the name of XGLOsive that is bringing tennis to Burlington county but with a twist. The twist is that you can play tennis in a glow-in-the-dark room. It looks like so much fun.

On the Sign Up Genius website, it is mentioned that "XGLOsive transforms your courts with blacklights, fluorescent graphics, and upbeat music to create a FUN nightclub atmosphere."

We also learned that XGLOsive encourages everyone of all tennis levels to join the fun because it is not your "traditional tennis.” It is designed for "people of all ages and abilities."

Light The Night! 2021 XGLO Tennis Alliance Tour is going to be at multiple locations in the Burlington County area.

August 13th - Evesham - Memorial Park Tennis Courts

August 14th - Hainesport - Recreation Complex Tennis Courts

August 16th - Cinnaminson - Wood Park Tennis Courts

August 17th - Mount Laurel - Larchmont Tennis Courts

Every XGLOsive event will have two 45 minute sessions that start at 8 pm. It is stated on the Sign Uo Genius website that you are required to bring your own rackets and proper shoes.

This just seems like so much fun and something you may want to experience.

NOTE: 94.5 PST is not associated with this event in an official capacity. Please contact the event organizers directly for more details.