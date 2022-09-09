Football season is BACK!!

When you're not watching the games at home this season, what could be better than going to your favorite sports bar with a tall ice cold beer, a basket of hot wings, and your fellow sports fans cheering at the TV screen? It's a great way to get pumped up!

Happy friends cheering for their team while watching sports game on TV in a bar. Getty Images loading...

But you need the right bar/restaurant, and you need the right atmosphere. You want to go to a place that's tried and true! And where do people go where they want to find out where the best grub spots are? Yelp!

Just in time for football season coming back, Yelp.com put together a list of 10 Epic Sports Bars in Central Jersey. These are the sports bars in Central Jersey with raving reviews from customers who enjoy the atmosphere and food.

Credit: Instagram @theaandb Credit: Instagram @theaandb loading...

Whether you're looking for saucy wings, pizza, juicy burgers, hot fries, tacos, margaritas, and of course beer, you'll find it in this list!

Football's just not the same without good food, good drinks and people to share it with. If you're not cheering and groaning at the TV screen without those things, you're doing it wrong. So put on your favorite jersey and let's crush a cup of camaraderie!

Here Are 10 Popular Sports Bars in Central Jersey Rated as favorites on Yelp! Go Sports!

Which of these are your favorite sports bars? If you can recommend any other hot spots, don't be afraid to share them in the comments!

