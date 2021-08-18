GoFundMe Set Up for Fire Victims of Princeton Orchards Apartments

Before my husband and I moved to East Windsor, we lived in Dayton at the Princeton Orchards Apartments for five years.

We loved our apartment so much and loved the management too. F-11 was apart of our story because it was the first place that my husband and I lived together in. We learned a lot about ourselves and each other.

I was absolutely devastated when I heard about the huge fire at Princeton Orchards Apartments on August 6th. So many people reached out to me to tell me about it. The fire was still under investigation as far as I know.

Thank goodness no one was killed or seriously injured, but the damage was so bad that four families lost everything.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the four families who have lost everything in these terrible fire that has devastated their lives and made them lose everything.

There are four families that all have different needs and you can read more about each individual family here. All families are staying elsewhere since the apartments will not be able to lived in because of all the damage for a few months.

Something else that is in need is a foster home for a dog that lived in Princeton Orchards. The dog's owner may be staying somewhere that the dog is not able to. Christopher Carbone who is organizing the fundraiser can be contacted if you're interested.

If you are able to give anything, please do. I can't imagine going through what they are going through right now especially since three out of the four families have children.

