Oh boy. There's been a ton of buzz about DeLorenzo's Pizza in Hamilton since last week.

I've got the latest for you, but in case somehow you missed what's been going on, let me give you a brief recap.

I told you last week that the popular restaurant on Sloan Avenue in Hamilton was abruptly shut down on Tuesday (March 11, 2025).

Customers were greeted by locked doors and big orange signs on the doors and windows from the State of New Jersey Division of Taxation that said the property had been seized for non-payment of New Jersey taxes.

Gasp.

Locals expressed shock and disbelief that the longtime bustling business seemed to be in trouble.

At the time I reached out to the owner of DeLorenzo's Pizza (who is DIFFERENT from the owner of DeLorenzo's Tomato Pies of Robbinsville and Yardley), and didn't hear back from him, until over the weekend.

Rick DeLorenzo said his head's been spinning in circles since the restaurant was shut down and just wants to get back to doing what he loves...making great pizza.

DeLorenzo said he was surprised by the sudden closure by the state of New Jersey and has been doing everything he can to make ends meet, pay his employees, pay the rent, and keep up with the high cost of supplies.

He started a GoFundMe for help and said he's been getting a good response.

It reads, "I was recently shut down unexpectedly by the State of NJ for failing to keep up on a tax lien. My business has suffered considerably due to the closure of a nearby AMC 24 movie theater, the pandemic, and the opening of two additional DeLorenzo's Pizza shops in the surrounding area. My income has dropped drastically over the last ten years. I'm looking to raise enough money to keep my family business afloat that began in 1938. Please consider making a donation to support a small business that has been a part of the Mercer County area for over 80 years. Thank you!"

At the time this article was published he's received over $8,000 in donations.

No word on exactly how much money is owed to the state.

We'll see what happens. I'll keep you posted.

