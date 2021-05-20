GoFundMe Created to Help Mount Laurel Family Whose Two Dogs Were Killed in House Fire

This past week a family in Mount Laurel had their lives turned upside down. Colleen McGinn and Chris Sutton had a fire break out in their home Tuesday night and lost two of their dogs as a result.

Thankfully no people were hurt in this fire. Although the homeowners were at the house at the time, they were able to get out in time after being alerted of the fire by a nearby fisherman. According to Patch, the fisherman just happened to notice smoke coming from the house. The damage done was pretty extensive. According to Patch, it took two units to be able to sustain the smoke and fire. The cause of the fire remains unknown and is bein investigated.

Despite losing two of their dogs in the fire, the Sutton family's third dog was able to pull through. He was hospitalized but has since pulled through. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family out in their time of need by the community.

"My neighbor, my friend, and a great person lost her home today along with some pets due to a house fire," Betsy Turgeon wrote in a GoFundMe post. "She, her husband and 5 kids live in this house along with 3 dogs. They have lost everything, please help them return back to somewhat of normal life after losing their home of 8 years."

According to Patch, if you would like to send donations to help with the dog's vet bill, money can be send directly to Mount Laurel Animal Hospital. The donation can be made to "Tinker." Not only that, MatchDog Rescue is also collecting donations for Tinker, and a Meal Train has been set up for the family.