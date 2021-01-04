GoFundMe Started for Ewing Township Woman Killed in GSP Wrong-Way Crash

A GoFundMe account has been established for the Ewing Township woman who died Friday morning in a wrong-way crash on the Garden State Parkway in Barnegat.

Police say that the 25-year-old Ewing woman (Emily Soc) was driving a Toyota south on the northbound lanes of the highway until she crashed head-on with a Honda CRV driven by Colleen Roche, 61, of Barnegat, NJ1015 reports.



Both women died in the crash, which was reported at 7:45 am on Friday (January 1) at milepost 68.1 in Barnegat. It was not immediately clear why Soc was driving on the wrong side of the road, as of NJ1015's latest reporting.

Soc is the mother of two sons (6-year-old Anthony and 4-year-old Geo). The GoFundMe is said to be raising funds for Soc’s funeral. As of 2 pm on Monday, it had raised more than $5,000 from 92 donors, with a total goal of $10,000 to be raised. Click here to learn more.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe account has been established for the other victim of the crash, a 61-year-old Barnegat resident, Colleen Roche. So far it has raised more than $11,000 to cover her funeral expenses with a goal of $15,000.