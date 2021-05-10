Going to to the Flyers Game Tonight? You Can Get a Vaccine!

The Philadelphia Flyers announced on their website that they will be giving out COVID-19 vaccines tonight as the Flyers take on the New Jersey Devils in their final game of the season. The Flyers' Take Your Shot promotion is happening tonight for fans coming to the game as well as Wells Fargo Center employees. They have partnered with Penn Medicine who will be distributing the vaccines tonight. Fans who get vaccines will be given tickets for two free games next season. In addition to getting free tickets next season, fans will get a t-shirt and hand sanitizer. Shots will be distributed from 6pm- 7:30pm in section 104. You can get more details about their Take Your Shot promotion here.

I know there is somewhat of a plateau when it comes to COVID-19 vaccinations. I believe, and I hope I am right that there are so many people that have already gotten them and more people are on their way to get them. I know many people have their opinions about the vaccine and some people will not change their minds. However, I have known a bunch of people that did not COVID seriously and then unfortunately they caught it and had a bad experience with it, or unfortunately lost a loved one to it. Now those people got their vaccines and are taking the virus serious now with wearing masks, washing their hands like crazy and practicing social distancing. I know there was a time where my husband and I questioned if we were going to get the vaccine, but then we did our research and decided we were definitely getting it. I hope that more and more people do the same. It will make a huge difference in our future. I am ready to get back to living a more normal life.