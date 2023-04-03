Yum! This New Bubble Tea Restaurant is Coming to Evesham Twp.!

Sip on this! For any bubble tea lovers out there, here's some good news!

Gong Cha, a Taiwan-based bubble tea restaurant, is making its way to Marlton, New Jersey, according to Facebook community page 'A View from Evesham'.

According to the post, they'll be opening soon in the Meetinghouse Square, located at 300 Greentree Rd, Suite 7. We'll keep you posted on an official opening date.

Never heard of Gong Cha? It started in Taiwan in 2006, and theyThey already have several locations in North Jersey and a couple in Central Jersey, but this will be their first brick and mortar location in South Jersey, apart from their place in the Cherry Hill Mall food court.

What you're getting is high-quality tea, carefully crafted, delicious tea, according to their website.

"We select only premium quality tea leaves and ingredients to create satisfaction that goes beyond expec­tations. We value the entire process of tea production, from cultivation to the selection of tea leaves, drying, fermentation, and purification."

Their tea menu includes milk foam teas like green tea, oolong tea, creme brulee brown sugar milk tea, dirty brown sugar milk tea and more.

Their milk tea varieties include flavors like pearl milk, caramel milk, earl grey milk, strawberry milk and more. If you want something even colder, they also have aa variety of delicious different slush drinks! Check out their full menu HERE.

I'm so ready to try this place. If you're in the area, this could be your new favorite casual beverage spot! Are you into Gong Cha tea? Let us know in the comments!

