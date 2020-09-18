Goodnoe Farm Dairy Bar’s Sweet Deal- This Weekend Only!

Goodnoe Farm Dairy Bar is helping out our pockets this fall as the school year starts. According to their facebook, they will be offering discounts to all students and teachers! Here's the catch the sale is only good for this weekend, 9/18-9/20 so you have to move fast! They will be offering all kids sizes for just $1.50, as long as you purchase at least a small ice cream. They are also offering a 10% discount to all students and any educator as long as you show a valid I.D.

I've said it once...actually I say it all the time, but I will say it again. Hi, my name is Karli K and I am 100% a foodie! You can always catch me out at a restaurant trying something new, or just stopping by to get a quick sweet treat.

I’ve only been to Goodnoe’s once and what I do remember is that it was absolutely delicious. If you’re not sure where it is, it is located right in Newtown, Pennsylvania. Being that I live pretty close to Goodnoe’s, I’m not entirely sure why I don’t go more often. The best part is that you can get their ice cream at several different places such as Moish & Itzy’s, Newtown Athletic Club, and Solly Brothers, just to name a few. You can find a full list of locations to get their ice cream here.