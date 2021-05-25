Goodnoe Farm Dairy Bar Not Reopening Retail Shop in 2021

Back in April, one of the most popular ice cream shops in Bucks County announced they would not be reopening in 2021, due to the unpredictability of the COVID-19 pandemic, but, the ice cream is starting to pop up again, according to Facebook.

I'm talking about Goodnoe Farm Dairy Bar in Newtown. The disappointing post said they are continuing to search for a new, more affordable location in Newtown to hopefully open up once again in 2022. The financial struggles, due to the pandemic over the last year, forced them to close their doors, like so many other local businesses. Sad. It's been in existence since 1955. It had such a charm about it. I served ice cream there a few years ago, when 94.5 PST did a promotion there. It was so much fun. There was always so many flavors to choose from (well over 20)...I just loved it.

But, don't worry, you can still get your Goodnoe Farm ice cream fix this summer. They are still booking their Mobile Concession Trailer for your private events (birthdays, graduations, etc.) and festivals around the area. For more information, and to book them, click here. Also, I just found out the great news that Colonial Farms in Washington Crossing (PA) will be carrying half gallons of Goodnoe Farm ice cream starting this Friday (May 28th). Yay. You'd better stock up for your Memorial Day weekend celebrations.

If you know of any local restaurants, markets, or ice cream shops that would like to carry Goodnoe Farm ice cream, please email wholesale@goodnoedairy.com.

Stop by Haldeman Lexus of Princeton on Route 1 in Lawrence Township this Friday (May 28th)...Goodnoe's Mobile Dairy Bar will be there, serving ice cream, funnel cake, hot dogs, and chicken fingers from 12-2pm. The public is welcome to come by.

