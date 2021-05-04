Going thrift shopping has been my thing lately. There are times that you find some gems at Goodwill's and you just get shocked that things are so cheap.

If you are from the Bensalem area you are going to be happy to know that there is a new Goodwill in town. In a Facebook post created by Goodwill Store & Donation Center Bensalem, it was mentioned that the new store located at Woodhaven Mall is officially open. It was also stated in the Facebook post that the Goodwill Store & Donation Center is located next to Crunch Fitness.

The new Goodwill Store & Donation Center Bensalem is now open Monday through Saturday from 9 am to 8 pm and Sunday from 12 pm to 6 pm.

This Goodwill Store & Donation Center location officially opened on Monday, May 3rd. Many Facebook users were extremely happy to know that there is a new Goodwill in town since the location on Street road had closed.

Other Facebook users have made it known that they have made a quick stop at the new Goodwill Store & Donation Center location in Bensalem. One customer requested mirrors inside the fitting rooms at the Goodwill store. Goodwill let the customer know on Facebook that the "maintenance team just installed this afternoon! They will be all set for your next visit."

It's only day 2 since the opening of the Goodwill Store & Donation Center Bensalem and they are already taking care of business.