New Jersey Goodwill Stores Will Not Accept These Items

The 2023 holiday season has officially wrapped up and I’m sure that you’ll be making some room in your house for all of your cool new clothes and gadgets. I’d imagine that this is a really busy time of year for Goodwill workers, which is a great thing!

I’m sure whether you have brand new items and need to make some room in your house or if your New Year's Resolution is to just declutter your home a bit, I’m sure you’ll be making a pit stop to donate some of your things to a Goodwill store near you.

Although you may see some of your treasures and think they’ll be good things to donate to someone else, there are a few things that you have to stay away from when donating items or clothes to your local Goodwill store in New Jersey.

What Are The Items You Cannot Donate to Goodwill in New Jersey?

Goodwill NJ has a list of the do’s and don’ts on their site regarding the items they’ll accept in their New Jersey locations. A few on the list to make note of are below :

Large appliances (ex: refrigerators, stoves, washers, dryers, air conditions, etc.)

Small appliances (in non-working conditions)

Baby items (recalled items, car seats, cribs, walkers, lay pens, etc.)

Carpet

Badly stained clothing

Bowling balls

Cosmetics, skincare products

Construction material

Weapons

Gas grills

Food

Fireworks

Furniture unfit for resale

Encyclopedias

Pianos

Kerosene or electric heaters

Lawnmowers

Lumber, scrap metal, or iron

Mattresses

Paint and other toxic substances

Sofa beds

Propane tanks

Toilets or plumbing fixtures

Tires, rims, wheels

Typewriters

The list is lengthy and some of the items may seem unnecessary to mention, but I'm sure Goodwill has had to turn lots of people away for bringing in these exact items. If you plan to donate this year, make sure to skim through this list or check out the full list on Goodwill's website here.

