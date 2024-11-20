When it comes to cleaning out your house, Goodwill stores are most times the first place people think of.

After all, it feels great to know your old stuff can find a new home and support a good cause all at the same time. Although not every item in your donation pile is a good fit for the donation bin.

Believe it or not, Goodwill has its own set of rules about what you can and cannot donate.

We’ve all been at that point in the donation process where you stand there and think to yourself “Is this worth donating?”.

READ MORE: 2 PA Cities Are Considered America's Most Sinful

Sure, most of us know not to toss broken junk or garbage into the donation box, but the list of do not donate items might include things you wouldn’t expect.

Some items are prohibited due to safety concerns, legal restrictions, or just because they’re impractical.

So, if you’re gearing up for your next donation drop-off, it’s worth taking a moment to double-check what’s on the “do not donate” list.

Let’s break it down!

What Items Can You Not Donate To Goodwill in PA?

Google Earth Google Earth loading...

According to Goodwill Southern Pennsylvania, the following items are on the do-not list when it comes to donating.

Merchandise that has been banned or does not meet safety standards

Hazardous materials, such as batteries, gasoline, tires, oil, paint, pesticides, chemicals, household cleaning supplies, medicine, and syringes

Guns, knives, or ammunition

Building and/or construction materials

Mattresses, box springs, waterbeds and accessories, hospital or mechanical beds, commercial furniture and carpeting

Large appliances, televisions

Large furniture that does not fit inside the store donation bins.

The list might feel long, and some items may seem like no-brainers, but you can bet Goodwill has had to turn plenty of people away for trying to donate them.

If you’re planning to donate this year, take a quick glance at this list or check out the full rundown on Goodwill’s website here.

PA Hospitals Receive "D" Grade For Patient Safety These hospitals are the worst-rated throughout the state of Pennsylvania. Gallery Credit: Gianna