Pop-Up Shoe Store Coming Bucks County

I've always wanted to go to a pop-up store that comes to Philadelphia or other nearby areas but I’ve never had a chance. Now that chance may be coming up soon. We learned that a pop-up store is actually coming to Bucks County.

According to ShoesWarehouseSale.com, Newtown, PA will be the temporary home for the Pop-Up shoe store. The Shoes Warehouse Sale website has made it very clear that the pop-up store will have the "largest selection and best prices." That sounds like something to check out, right?

The pop-up shoe store will be in Newtown for 10 days from October 16th until October 25. It will be where the former Pier 1 Imports was located at 2807 S Eagle Rd, Newtown, PA 18940.

It has been mentioned on the Shoes Warehouse Sale website that you will be able to find over 200 brand names and discounts are 40-80% from the original.

This sounds extremely convincing but it will be all bad if you show up to the pop-up store and the prices are disappointing. We are sure it's happened to all of us that we see that discount sign and the prices are not what we were expecting.

If you are asking if its just women's shoes, the answer is no. The Shoes Warehouse Sale website states that it will be having "over 20,000 men's and women's shoes."

We learned that the reason why the pop-up shoe store can afford to do these sales is because of their short term leases and not having to ship products. Instead, they actually have human interaction which gives the pop-up store the opportunity to help others save.