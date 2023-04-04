This is the Best Celebrity Owned Restaurant in New Jersey, in My Opinion

This restaurant in New Jersey is quite an experience.

Depending on when you head to this restaurant, you probably will need a reservation.

This restaurant recently opened after last summer and it has a famous name behind it. It's a popular TV show and it's the first on the East Coast. This popular chef's restaurants are in Las Vegas, California, and Lake Tahoe. If you haven't guessed yet - it's Chef Ramsay's Hell's Kitchen.

photo courtesy of Hell's Kitchen Atlantic City, Facebook page photo courtesy of Hell's Kitchen Atlantic City, Facebook page loading...

Hell's Kitchen is located in Atlantic City at Caesars. Hell's Kitchen is best known for Chef Ramsay's famous and popular reality TV Show. The inside of this restaurant is amazing and it makes you feel like you're a part of one of the best reality shows on TV, to me.

Get our free mobile app

Chef Ramsay has a couple of restaurants in Atlantic City, Gordon Ramsay Steak in Harrah's, and Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill in Caesars.

photo courtesy of Caesars Atlantic City Facebook page photo courtesy of Caesars Atlantic City Facebook page loading...

From onlyinyourstate.com:

Not only will you enjoy elevated British cuisine, but the stunning dining room will make you feel just like you’re part of the show. The chefs here are at the top of their game, and you’ll be able to see exactly how Ramsay became one of the most famous chefs in the world.

Hell's Kitchen is open Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday 5 pm - 10 pm. It's closed Tuesday and Wednesday at Caesar's. When you walk into Hell's Kitchen, it feels like you are on the reality TV show, it's crazy. The atmosphere and the food are both fabulous.