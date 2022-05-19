Do you have some free time at night and love spending time with adorable weeks-old kittens? This animal shelter in Philly needs your help!

ACCT Philly (Animal Care & Control Team), is looking for new members of their "Itty Bitty Kitty Committee," according to Fox 29 Philly. (Honestly, I would join the group just for that epic name!)

What is ACCT Philly?

Animal Care & Control Team Philly is the region's largest animal care and control service provider, according to their website. They offer adoption, foster, and volunteer programs in their mission to provide shelter, care and other life-saving resources for animals in need who are homeless or have been abandoned, abused, neglected, surrendered, etc. They take in nearly 18,000 animals every year!

What is the Itty Bitty Kitty Committee?

The Itty Bitty Kitty Committee is an on-call overnight foster team that increases the options to save bottle feeder kittens each day. It greatly reduces the daily stress of finding placement by efficiently having scheduled overnight foster care available.

This is according to their website dedicated entirely to the IBKC subgroup. Their kittens need to be bottle-fed every two hours, and since they have no overnight workers, they're in need of volunteers to assist in bottle-feeding the kittens.

What are the requirements?

If you're interested in becoming part of the Itty Bitty Kitty Committee, you only need to commit one night per month to feed the kittens. Once you're a volunteer, you must be available to be on-call during your designated days, during which an ACCT member can call you as late as 5:30 pm. You must be available to arrive at the shelter by 6:00 pm to fulfill your duties.

*PLEASE NOTE!! "At 6pm any litters of kittens that are not able to eat on their own and do not have confirmed overnight care are required to be euthanized."*

That one night will make a huge difference by literally saving kittens' lives!

Read more about the requirements here.

How can I volunteer?

If you're interested in volunteering, email foster@acctphilly.org with your availability!

