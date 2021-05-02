Gov. Murphy To Make Another Major COVID Announcement Monday Afternoon

Slowly but surely, things are starting to get back to normal after a challenging and difficult past 13 months. This is especially important as we get closer to kicking off the summer and vacation season on the Jersey Shore.

The Governor has promised even more COVID restrictions will be eased as we get ready for vacations. Murphy will make a big announcement Monday afternoon at 1 PM according to 6 ABC.

Governor Murphy tells 6 ABC,

"Tomorrow at 1:00 PM, with our COVID metrics decisively trending in the right direction, I will make a major announcement on easing restrictions and ramping up our vaccinations,"

Last week, the Governor gave the green light to summer and sleepaway camps for the upcoming season in the Garden State.

Certain safety guidelines and protocols from the Department of Health must be met including:

Daily health screening for staff, campers, and volunteers.



Face masks, social distancing, hand hygiene, and cleaning.



Policy in effect when a camper or staff member receives a positive COVID test.



Unvaccinated staff must receive a negative test within 72 hours of arriving for overnight camps. Staff and campers will be required to be tested within 3 to 6 days of arrival. Quarantine for campers and staffers prior to arrival is strongly encouraged. More Covid restrictions will start to ease beginning May 10th including:



Outdoor Gatherings going to 500 from 200 persons



Large Venue Outdoor Capacity increasing to 50% from 30% with 1,000 fixed seats or more.



Maximum Capacity for certain indoor gatherings increased to 50% held with a maximum of 250 people



Dance Floors will be able to open with social distancing guidelines for indoor catering events including school proms.



Carnivals and Fairs will be able to open at 50% capacity starting May 10th.

