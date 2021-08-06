Governor Murphy Makes Masks Required in NJ Schools in September
As expected, Governor Phil Murphy just made it official that masks will be required inside all New Jersey schools for students (K-12), teachers, staff, and visitors, regardless of vaccination status, for the beginning of the upcoming school year.
Murphy said, "The health and safety of our kids is among my most sacred responsibilities."
New to Mercer County, NJ? Here's What You Need to Know from A to Z
There's so much to do, see, and eat in Mercer County. I've put together a little guide for you, so you don't miss a thing. This is just a start, but, will keep you busy for awhile.
Local Ice Cream Shops You Must Visit This Summer
With the nicer weather here, it's so much fun to go out for ice cream. Here are a few of the sweet shops that are not to be missed this summer right here in our area.