Governor Murphy Makes Masks Required in NJ Schools in September

As expected, Governor Phil Murphy just made it official that masks will be required inside all New Jersey schools for students (K-12), teachers, staff, and visitors, regardless of vaccination status, for the beginning of the upcoming school year.

Murphy said, "The health and safety of our kids is among my most sacred responsibilities."

