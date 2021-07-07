The state of New Jersey has promised $4 million dollars of its money will be used for much needed repairs to the Wildwood boardwalk, according to 6ABC, but, Wildwood officials say it's not enough.

If you asked which boardwalk along the Jersey Shore is the best, many people would say, without hesitating, the Wildwood boardwalk. The reasons why it's so great varies from person to person...the pizza, rides, the shopping. It's so big, there's plenty for everyone to do.

It's definitely iconic...a Jersey attraction that the city wants to keep up with and make it so awesome that people want to come back, again and again....a family tradition.

In order to keep up with it properly, there needs to be more money spent on it. New Jersey's promised $4 million just isn't enough. Wildwood officials say the boardwalk repairs will cost around $60 million. Wow, that's quite a bit more.

New Jersey Governor, Phil Murphy, was in Wildwood on Sunday during the busy holiday weekend, checking out the boardwalk. Murphy met with Wildwood officials to discuss the financial help from the state.

"It's an iconic Boardwalk, by any measure. It's America's Boardwalk and the extent to which we get this thing rebuilt properly has a huge positive impact on the Boardwalk, on the businesses on the Boardwalk, (and) on tourism," Murphy said.

A major storm had damaged parts of the boardwalk, near the Convention Center. Even before that, the area was overdue for a re-do.

The Mayor of Wildwood, Pete Byron, said that even though all the work would cost about $60 million, the town has come up with a lesser plan that will only cost about $35 million. That's still a lot of money.

I hope it's kept up with. I, like so many others, have great memories of going to the Wildwood boardwalk as a kid, when my family vacationed in nearby Avalon.

And, who in New Jersey can't do an impression of the famous tram car? Watch the tramcar please, Wa wa watch the tram car please. Classic.

