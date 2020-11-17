Grab $10 to Starbucks for Your Bestie on Uber Eats

Tis the season to drink a Peppermint Mocha and share one with your bestie. But like what if your bestie has COVID? Better send them some Starbucks moolah instead.

But also like what if you don't want to spend the extra money to send them the drinks... no problem. You have a chance to get that latte to your friend for free.

Starbucks has teamed up with Uber Eats for 'Deliver-it-Forward.' A virtual free coffee spin on the popular 'Pay-it-Forward' drive-thru trend at coffee shops.

While you can still pay it forward at the drive-thru, while codes last, you can deliver it forward when you order your Starbucks through the Uber Eats app.

There are 100.000 free $10 codes available to all of us if we order from Starbucks using the Uber Eats app.

But you can only get one code to share with friends and family, so pick wisely!