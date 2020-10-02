Grand Central Station Workers Suspended After Their Underground Man Cave Is Discovered

Three railroad workers for New York’s Grand Central Terminal have been suspended for turning a storage room into their own personal man cave.

The men had apparently packed the small room under Track No. 114 with a TV, refrigerator, microwave and even a couch.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority launched an investigation into the unauthorized man cave and found that none of the managers or higher-up were aware of the secret hangout spot.

The investigation actually began back in 2019 after an anonymous tip was filed regarding an alleged “man cave” under Grand Central, with “a couch and a flat screen TV” The anonymous person reported that the three men who go to the room “hang out and get drunk and party.”

“Many a New Yorker has fantasized about kicking back with a cold beer in a prime piece of Manhattan real estate — especially one this close to good transportation,” MTA Inspector General Carolyn Pokorny said. “But few would have the chutzpah to commandeer a secret room beneath Grand Central Terminal.”

According to AP, the three men were suspended without pay after it was determined that the secret room presented a fire hazard because rescue workers would have difficulty accessing the unmapped room.