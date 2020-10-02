The Best Gifts To Send Your Friends for their Virtual Baby Shower

Sometimes I have to pinch myself and say, "I cannot believe I have a 9 month old son." I've always wanted to be a Mom and even though it's an extremely exhausting job, it's the most rewarding one I've ever had. I love my son and my little family and wouldn't change it for anything. My son was born in January, right before the pandemic began, and I don't think we were prepared for the crazy and scary months that lied ahead, but we did the best we could. I know the pandemic canceled a lot of fun events people were looking forward to including baby showers. My baby shower was the best! My husband and I were completely showered with so many gifts, some we use every day, and some not so much. If your friend or family member is having a baby, in person or virtual, and you're not sure what to get them, I'm going to help you out.