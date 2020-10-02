Princeton Public Library’s Last Outdoor Movie Night is Tonight

The Patch reports the Princeton Public Library's outdoor movie series is having their very last movie in their outdoor movie series tonight. The movie they are showing to tonight is Black Panther and it will begin at 7:15. If you register in advance, you have the best chance at seeing the movie before they hit capacity. You can do that here. You can arrive at 5:30 and they've even giving out Black Panther goodie bags for the first 50 kids who are 12 and under. Go enjoy! It's supposed to be a nice and cool night so bring some blankets. For more info, click here.

During this pandemic, I know I've been a nervous nelly. Once the weather started getting nicer, I was fine with dining outdoors, but I would not go to a bar and I avoided places where I'd be in close contact with people I don't know. I know once the weather gets colder, it's going to get harder and harder to find things to do outdoors. I know for me and my family, I am still a little nervous about things we do indoors. I do go to the grocery store, but I do have a routine once I get home. I spray and wipe everything down when I get home, take off all the clothes I'm wearing and I also shower immediately. Sounds a little ridiculous, I know, but I do not want to risk getting my nine month old sick. I know things are getting better as far as coronavirus cases, so I will start to go to more places to support some local businesses, but, I will still need to use caution to put my mind at ease.