The wait is almost over. The grand opening date has been set, and a celebration planned, for Bass Pro Shops' largest store ever, according to the store's website, and it's right here in the Garden State.

Bass Pro Shops opens in Sayreville on November 11

Bass Pro Shops Outdoor World, New Jersey's Great American Outdoor Store, is expected to open on Wednesday, November 11 at 1 Bass Pro Drive in Sayreville.

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You're invited to join the grand opening festivities and an "Evening of Conservation" to experience the new, massive store.

There will be live entertainment leading up to the store's opening

Before the store opens, there will be live entertainment starting at 5 PM by singer/songwriter, Celeste Kellogg. A grand opening ceremony will begin at 6 PM with the official ribbon cutting at 6:30 PM.

Rick Diamond, Getty Images Rick Diamond, Getty Images

The store has an 80,000 gallon aquarium and stingray pool

The store is a whopping 200,000 square feet. It's a destination for everything you need for living your life in the outdoors and conservation. You'll find the latest and greatest stuff for fishing, hunting, camping, boating, and more. Inside, there is an 80,000 gallon shipwreck aquarium, a 12,000 gallon stingray touch pool and live jellyfish exhibit, and huge wildlife murals.

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You can "Meet the Pros" and grab autographs until 8 PM. The guests include:

Ott Defoe, the 2021 MLF Bass Pro Tour REDCREST Champion, and 2019 Bassmaster Classic Champion.

Jimmy Houston, 2-time Bassmaster Angler of the Year, Bass Fishing Hall of Fame Inductee, and, Host of “Jimmy Houston Outdoors."

George Poveromo, National Seminar and TV Host of George Poveromo’s World of Saltwater Fishing.

Brian "Pigman" and Junie Quaca, TV hosts of Lucas Oil's Pigman: The Series.

I'm sure you'll want to do some shopping. For every dollar spent during the grand opening, 15% will be donated to local conservation efforts.

This is a big deal. Stop by and check it out. The new Bass Pro Shops is located at 1 Bass Pro Drive in Sayreville, NJ.