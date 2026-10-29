This is exciting. You'll have another fast-casual food option as of tomorrow (October 30) in Freehold, according to the Asbury Park Press.

Honeygrow opens in Freehold Marketplace on Friday, October 30

Honeygrow is opening its doors in the expanding Freehold Marketplace on West Main Street. Look for it in Suite 210 starting on Friday (October 30). This will be the chain's first Monmouth County location. Ocean County has a honeygrow restaurant in Toms River.

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The restaurant allows you to customize your meal. The honeygrow website says it serves, "Fresh, made-to-order stir-fry, salads, and honeybars since 2012." Check out the menu by clicking HERE. The chain originated not too far away in Philadelphia.

Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers opened on October 20 next to honeygrow

Right next to honeygrow, Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers opened on October 20. It's in front of Walmart and specializes in cooked-to-order steakburgers made from 100% beef. It's also famous for its all-beef hot dogs, shoestring fries, and freshly churned frozen custard, which comes in your choice of chocolate or vanilla. Cava is now open as well, near tacoria and Paris Baguette.

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Coming soon to the bustling shopping center anchored by Walmart and Sam's Club are PopUp Bagels (with its viral rip-and-dip bagel-eating method), Dave's Hot Chicken, Just Salad (which will have a drive-thru), and Panda Express.

Freehold Marketplace is on West Main Street in Freehold Township, New Jersey.

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