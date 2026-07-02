Oh boy. If you're a fan of Brass Pro Shops, and I know there are a lot of you, you're going to love this news. A massive new store is coming to Central Jersey, and it will be the biggest of its kind in all of America. Wow.

New Bass Pro Shops in Sayreville will be the biggest of its kind in the U.S.

The outdoor headquarters is coming soon to Sayreville, and it's going to be insane. It's set to be the biggest one-level Bass Pro Shops Store in the United States. It's being built in the much-anticipated Riverton area on the water. This is going to be more than just a store, it's going to be a destination coming in at 200,000 square-feet. Impressive.

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Inside the store will be an amazing 65,000-gallon aquarium with a Shipwreck theme. Children will love the 12,000-gallon ray touch pool with live jellyfish, an interactive Sketch Aquarium for kids (where they can watch their creations come to life digitally), and many other hands-on learning experiences. It sounds like so much fun, doesn't it?

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Bass Pro Shops has been around since 1972. Shopping there has been compared to a mini-vacation. You'll have to check it out for yourself.

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Johnny Morris, the founder of Bass Pro Shops is excited about the project. “We are honored to help create an unforgettable experience for families throughout the Tri-State Region. This location and concept will be unlike anything ever seen in the outdoor retail industry and truly opens a new chapter in the Bass Pro Shops story. To be able to showcase the importance of conservation and help inspire passion for the outdoors with so many families is downright exciting.”

I'll let you know when it's opening. It will be easy to get to, off of the Garden State Parkway, near the intersection of Route 95 and Route 287 in the new Riverton complex in Sayreville.