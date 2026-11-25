I hate to even ask the question, but is there a chance that Philadelphia's Thanksgiving Day Parade could actually be canceled because of the weather forecast? I mean it is a natural question that we're all wondering given the absolutely abysmal forecast for this week's nor'easter. So let's look at what we know (and what we don't know) so far:

Yes, Philly's Thanksgiving Day Parade Is Still On For 2026

Let's address it right out of the gate. The parade is currently scheduled to happen on Thursday. This is the latest information as of 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

Earlier this afternoon it was confirmed that the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City was postponed to Saturday morning.

However, that doesn't mean Philly's parade (which is the oldest in the nation) won't look very different. And it's all in the interest of safety.

Will the Helium Balloons Fly in the Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade?

The organizers of the 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade did make the decision to not fly the helium balloons on Thursday.

"Safety is everything. When it comes to the parade we want everybody to have fun, but we don't want there to be any risk of anybody getting hurt. We don't any risk of balloons popping, so this morning we made the final call," 6abc's President and General Manager John Morris said on Wednesday.

It's not that uncommon for weather to ground the balloons. The last time it happened was back in 2019, 6abc says.

What Is the Weather Forecast for the Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade?

The latest forecast is pretty grim, according to the Philadelphia National Weather Service.

The rain will start around daybreak with the heaviest downpours likely in the afternoon. The high temperatures will be near 56, so it won't be wintry.

But the very gusty winds will be the worry. A High Wind Warning goes into effect at 4 a.m. on Thursday and says gusts up to 60 mph are expected.

Philly's Thanksgiving Day Parade Is Rain or Shine & Still on For 2026

Attending (or performing) in the parade is a tradition for many families across our area. In fact, it's a tradition that dates back generations as the parade is now scheduled for its 107th year.

"You'll still have a good time and might get a little wet, but you still get to see Santa make his arrival in Philadelphia," Morris also said this week.

It could be a tough day for performers and those participating in the parade as they will all "power through rainy weather with spectators cheering them on," 6abc wrote on its website.

The parade will step off around 9:00 a.m. at its usual location at 20th and JFK Blvd. It'll make its way down JFK Blvd. to 16th Street before marching down the Ben Franklin Parkway and ending on the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art as Santa makes his big arrival.

The Parade Telecast Will Also Be Unaffected by the Weather

If the weather is too much for you, I get it. It's always a great show to watch on TV on Thanksgiving morning.A pre-show begins on 6abc at 8:30 a.m., with the parade telecast starting at 9 a.m. The broadcast will be hosted by Rick Williams and Alicia Vitarelli on 6abc.

The parade will be star-studded with appearances from Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White from Wheel of Fortune; Jeopardy’s Ken Jennings; Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos; and the cast of Abbott Elementary, according to Visit Philadelphia.