GRAPHIC: Man Gets Feet Crushed by SEPTA Bus in Philly While Crossing Street

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT

A terrible situation happened in Philly today. A man who is blind was crossing the street on 58th and Woodland Ave when he was struck by a Septa bus. The incident occurred right in the intersection right across from the Save a Lot at around 4:00pm on July 13.

In a video shared by PhillyScoopHall on Twitter, you can see the aftermath of the accident. A man who appears to be in his 60s was laying on the ground with his legs caught underneath the tires of a Septa bus. A crowd of people were surrounding him, yelling for the bus driver to back up off of his legs. In bystanders' Instagram stories you can see people even attempting to push the bus off of the man.

According to witnesses who were at the scene, there was a lot of blood and the man's feet were detached from his body. According to 6abc, the man was rushed to a nearby hospital and is currently in critical condition.

My friend drove by the scene, but by the time he got there, yellow tape had the entire area blocked off.

This is a very sad situation and opens up the conversation about pedestrian safety. Did you know that about 63,000 buses on average are involved in some type of accident every single year? According The Journalist Resource, 14,000 of those accidents involve an injured person and 325 result in death.

I have heard multiple people say that the drivers in the Philadelphia area need to be more aware of their surroundings. This was 100 percent an avoidable situation.