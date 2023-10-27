Strike Averted! SEPTA Reaches Agreement With Largest Union

This is great news if you live or commute around the Philadelphia region.

After weeks of worrying, we finally have good news for SEPTA commuters.

SEPTA Avoids Strike with TWU Local 234 Union

SEPTA was negotiating an agreement with the largest union, the Local TWU 234 Union. Their current contract was set to expire at midnight on November 1, 2024.

The union had already voted to approve a strike, which could have brought a stop to the Broad Street Subway Line, Market Frankford Line, and more.

SEPTA's regional rail service is not served by the Local 234 union so those lines were expected to continue operating.

SEPTA Service Will Continue After All This Fall in Center City

SEPTA officials just announced that they have reached a tentative agreement with the union.

"A tentative agreement has been reached with TWU Local 234 on a new contract for employees in the City Transit Division," a SEPTA spokesperson said on Friday.

A full vote on the updated contract is expected to come in mid-November, but they will continue to work.

Union Responds to Updated SEPTA Agreement

Both sides agreed that they were happy to reach the agreement, but the exact nature of the agreement was not clear.

SEPTA workers had pushed boy higher wages and better working conditions during the negotiations. Wage increases are expected across the board, they say.

Plus, they'll reach new agreements on forced overtime, attendance,

and more opportunities for time off.

“I am very pleased that we were able to settle an agreement without a strike. We made substantial gains in wages and benefits and secured improvements in other areas important to our members that also will help the transit system retain and recruit skilled workers,” TWU Local 234's President Brian Pollitt wrote in a released statement.

SEPTA Responds to Agreement With TWU Local 234

SEPTA officials have also spoken about the agreement.

"This tentative contract will allow for service to continue without disruption, including on city subways, buses, and trolleys. The agreement is for one year, and it will be finalized pending ratification by TWU Local 234 members and approval by the SEPTA Board," a SEPTA spokesperson said.