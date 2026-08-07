I was wondering if he was going to be making any other surprise stops in the area. It turns out he did. This is exciting.

Dave Portnoy stopped at Vincent's Pizza in Hamilton for a pizza review

I'm talking about the king of Barstool Sports, Dave Portnoy. He made a surprise visit to Vincent's Pizza on Nottingham Way in Hamilton Township on Tuesday (August 4). Although thrilled that the One Bite Pizza Reviewer was in his restaurant, owner Michael Sciabbarrsi wished he had made his popular pizza a little more crispy (that's the way Dave Portnoy likes his pizza), but he didn't know who he was making it for.

READ MORE: Details on Dave Portnoy's visit to Vincent's Pizza

Michael Sciabbarrasi Michael Sciabbarrasi

When I spoke with Sciabbarrsi he said Portnoy was a great guy and is anxiously awaiting his score and the video of his visit. I asked him if he knew why Portnoy was in town, or if he stopped anywhere else, and he didn't know.

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Well, I just found out he did amke at least one more stop. If you follow Barstool Sports One Bite Pizza Reviews, you may have noticed on Thursday evening (August 6), a video popped up of another stop El Presidente made in Mercer County.

READ MORE: The capital of pizza in NJ has been revealed

Check it out below.

Classico Tomato Pies is located at 358 Princeton-Hightstown Road in West Windsor. It must have been one of Portnoy's first stops in the area. He's heard on the video saying he has a long day of pizza ahead of him, so he didn't want to devour Classico's entire pie, although he liked it enough that he said he could have.

One of the owners ran out after Portnoy and told him they had been waiting for him, and hoped that he enjoyed their Tomato Pie. Well, it was so good, he took more than one bite. He took several bites, actually. The score? 8.1.

Now, we wait for the video from Vincent's Pizza and the score. Hmmm, I wonder where else he stopped. I can't to find out.