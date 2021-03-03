Green Parrot In Newtown Will Be Hosting 2021 Newtown Irish Festival

St Patrick's Day may be somewhat back to normal this year. While it may not be fully normal quite yet, some events will still be happening at certain locations while still practicing social distancing.

We reached out to Green Parrot Restaurant Pub Patio in Newtown and we were told that all of the information for the 2021 Newtown Irish Festival would be found on the restaurant's website. After searching we were not able to find any information on the Green Parrot website. All we found was something that read, "Due to new restrictions ordered by the state of Pennsylvania, some of our Irish Festival events have been rescheduled or canceled. Please check back for up to date information."

We did continue to search for more information to find out if it was really going to happen because the Green Parrot worker made it known that the 2021 Newtown Irish Festival was in fact still going to happen.

Visit Bucks County was a big help, we were able to find out that the 2021 Newtown Irish Festival at Green Parrot will be from March 12 until March 17, 2021.

In a Facebook post that has information in regards to the 2021 Newtown Irish Festival, it was mentioned that the event will have "Social Distancing and COVID protocols." We learned that most of the protocols will be shared as the day of the event gets closer.

According to the "Save The Date" Facebook post, there will be 8 different acts throughout the weekend that will be providing entertainment for the 2021 Newtown Irish Festival. It was also stated that Green Parrot still has more "food specials and more entertainment to announce."