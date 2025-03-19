GRIDLOCK ALERT! President Trump to Visit South Philadelphia This Weekend

Heads up if you’re in Philly this weekend: President Donald J. Trump is expected to make his first visit to town since starting his second term.

Of course, as is the case with any presidential visit, this will result in traffic and logistic delays as Trump is in town.

Here’s what we know so far:

President Trump to Attend NCAA Wrestling Championships at Wells Fargo Center

During this weekend’s visit to Philly, Trump is expected to attend the NCAA wrestling championships.

The event runs Thursday through Sunday, with Trump expected to attend a portion of the competition on Saturday.

Expect Traffic Delays During the President’s Visit

Of course, Philadelphia is no stranger to visits from sitting and campaigning presidential candidates. During the 2024 campaign, Trump visited the state 25 times, the Inquirer reports.

So Philadelphians know the drill. This means that portions of I-95 will be closed from the airport to the stadium complex as the president arrives and departs from town. Though, the exact time(s) for the visit were not immediately clear.

Additionally, fans attending the event at the Wells Fargo Center can likely expect enhanced security measures as is often the case when a sitting president visits.

Trump Is a Wrestling Fan

Trump has reportedly been a “longtime fan of both competitive and professional wrestling,” the Philadelphia Inquirer reports. They say that Trump attended the same event in Tulsa, Okla. back in 2023.

Penn State is currently a heavy favorite for winning this year’s title. The events are expected to be very well attended this weekend at The Wells Fargo Center.