This 5K that’s happening in October is for all of the cardio haters out there. I know, how can 5K and cardio haters be in the same sentence?

Well, the Gritty 5K hosted by the Philadelphia Flyers is not your average 5K race. On the official signup website, runsignup.com, it says “Never ran a race of any kind in your life? Never want to run another race again? This one is for you.”

On Saturday, October 22nd, people from all over the Philadelphia area can sign up to walk or run the Gritty 5K for a ton of amazing causes. Penn Medicine teamed up with the Philadelphia Flyers to make this incredible vent happen that will support all of the Flyer's Charities.

The Flyers Charities supports and honors local families in the Philly area impacted by cancer, improvement in sustainability, and environmental studies while also growing their games inclusive of new and diverse participants and audiences, according to their website.

The description of this 5K is nothing like I’ve ever seen before at a race. The race itself kicks off at 8:30 am on the morning of October 22nd with confetti cannons to start the “anti-runners” 5K.

There’s also going to be hot fogs, painting, games, cake and other surprises. Registration is open now and just for registering you get a Gritty T-shirt, an exclusive finisher’s medal, and also a Flyer’s game ticket!

Also, if you can’t make it out to the walk that’s happening right in Philadelphia, you can sign up for the virtual Gritty 5K and walk or run from anywhere in the world, while still donating to a great charity!

Registration is open now and can be found here.

