The Big Fill-Up: Win Free Gas and Groceries For The Rest Of The Year

The Big Fill-Up: Win Free Gas and Groceries For The Rest Of The Year

Townsquare Media

94.5 PST knows gas and grocery prices are out of control. After you pay at the pump and at checkout, you're left with hardly any spending money. Until now.

Townsquare Media
Townsquare Media

This is "The Big Fill Up." 94.5 PST is paying for your gas and groceries for the rest of the year!

Listen to Chris, Jahna, Joe & The Morning Show weekdays at 7:05 and 8:05, and again to The Matt Ryan Show in the afternoon at 4:05 and 5:05.

If you can win a round of "fill-in-the-blank," we could be filling up your tank and fridge for the rest of 2026!

Standard contest rules apply. This is a multi-station contest on WPST-FM, WJLK-FM, and WSJO-FM. The contest runs October 19, 2026, through November 13, 2026. On Monday, November 16, one qualifier will be chosen and awarded $1,500 (the average cost of gas and groceries from November 16, 2026, through December 31, 2026.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving

To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli

Filed Under: VIP
Categories: Articles, Contests

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