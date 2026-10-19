94.5 PST knows gas and grocery prices are out of control. After you pay at the pump and at checkout, you're left with hardly any spending money. Until now.

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This is "The Big Fill Up." 94.5 PST is paying for your gas and groceries for the rest of the year!

Listen to Chris, Jahna, Joe & The Morning Show weekdays at 7:05 and 8:05, and again to The Matt Ryan Show in the afternoon at 4:05 and 5:05.

If you can win a round of "fill-in-the-blank," we could be filling up your tank and fridge for the rest of 2026!

Standard contest rules apply. This is a multi-station contest on WPST-FM, WJLK-FM, and WSJO-FM. The contest runs October 19, 2026, through November 13, 2026. On Monday, November 16, one qualifier will be chosen and awarded $1,500 (the average cost of gas and groceries from November 16, 2026, through December 31, 2026.