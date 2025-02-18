I feel like every single time I go to the grocery store nowadays, I’m paying at least $100.

It doesn't matter if I’m just restocking simple things or grabbing stuff for dinner over the course of the next few days, it’s impossible to get out of there without spending a significant amount of money.

We all know that prices have been on the rise and it’s really affecting people’s pockets in a significant way.

According to the USDA, grocery prices have risen 25% since 2019.

Eggs are up to about $5 a carton and that’s just insanity! I’ve recently opted to shop at stores like Aldi and LIDL because you can get some really great deals.

Also, when you go to the store, getting name-brand items may just be a thing of the past to save a few cents here and there.

Read More: New Jersey Needs More of This Beloved Fast Food Chain

Whatever you do to save yourself a little bit of money at a time, it’s all valid.

There’s truly a skill to budget shopping and I feel a lot of families are opting to be more cautious than ever.

A new list was just released by WalletHub and it showed the states that spend the most and least amount of money when it comes to grocery shopping.

New Jersey's spot on this list may actually be shocking to you.

Which State Spends The Most Money on Grocery Shopping?

Canva Canva loading...

According to this data, Mississippi is the state that spends the most money on groceries. The stats were calculated by the cost of groceries as a share of the median monthly household income in each state and Mississippi is spending the most.

What State is Spending The Least Amount on Groceries in 2025?

Canva Canva loading...

New Jersey is actually the state that’s spending the least out of all 50 states according to this data. Shocking, right?

I guess this is a case of “it can always be worse” so it’s time to just be thankful for what we have even though it’s still hard to shop efficiently here, too!

12 Foods That Define New Jersey From boardwalk to some Italian-American classics, here's a list of foods that define the garden state. Gallery Credit: Gianna