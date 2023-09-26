If you live in the Mercer County area or if you’re familiar with the area, you’ll know exactly what one of the best tourist attractions in the county is. Grounds for Sculpture is a 42-acre sculpture park and museum that’s located right in Hamilton, NJ.

There are nearly 300 different sculptures to check out during your visit as well as different restaurants. It’s one of the most underrated attractions in New Jersey in my opinion and is perfect for a day out to just roam and admire some pieces of art.

Grounds for Sculpture announced Night Forms will be making a comeback this year for the third year, starting very very soon in Hamilton Township. There are so many events that go on at Grounds for Sculpture and I’ve heard extremely good things about this.

“Night Forms is a reimagined after-hours, multisensory light and sound experience designed to engage with the Grounds for Scultpure art and horticulture collection.” according to Grounds for Scultpure’s official site.

I’ve heard extremely great things about this light show experience and you can’t compare it to anything else in the area.

You can walk around the grounds and see the usual sculptures you would see during the day, completely transformed at night. It almost is like you’re getting to experience brand new art.

If you want to check out this event, you have lots of time! Night Forms will be at Grounds for Sculpture starting on November 24, 2023, and will wrap up on April 7, 2024. It will be open from Friday - to Sunday, Sunset to 10 pm and you can buy tickets online now!

