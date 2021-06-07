Antiques Roadshow To Film at Grounds for Sculpture in Hamilton

The wildly popular tv show, Antiques Roadshow, will be filmed at Grounds for Sculpture this fall, according to the Bucks County Courier Times.

I'm sure you've heard of the PBS show, and you could be a part of the all new production on October 6th. You'll have to enter to win an invitation to attend the filming, but, you'd better hurry. The deadline to enter to win that invitation is TONIGHT (Monday, June 7th) at 11:59pm. Sorry for the short notice. It's an invitation-only filming process right now because of Covid-19 precautions.

You'd better be creative with your entry. The Courier Times article says the entries that "wow" the producers will be the ones picked to be on the show. Start looking around your house, grandma's house, Great Aunt Mary's house for some interesting stuff. Lol.

Each person will get to enter 2 items to be possibly appraised. You need to send 2 or 3 digital pictures, a short description of the item, and the back story of each item. You know how they do it on the show. During the taping, the show staff will appraise up to 130 items. You must be 18 years old, and a U.S. resident to enter to win the appraisal invitation.

The Executive Producer of the show, Marsha Bemko, said, “I am so pleased that New Jersey will help us to put the road back in Roadshow this October. Always wondered if the stuff around your house is junk or a gem? Now is the time to find out.”

For more information and to enter, click HERE.

This is really cool. I love when local places are featured on tv, and I can say, I've been there.

Good luck.

