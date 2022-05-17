New Jersey: You Can Get A Free Lunch But Only On May 17th; Here’s How

New Jersey: You Can Get A Free Lunch But Only On May 17th; Here&#8217;s How

You won't exactly need to pack a lunch for work on Tuesday, May 17th in New Jersey.

If you work from home, well then you won't have to make it yourself.

Are you familiar with Grubhub? It is an application used to virtually place orders through restaurants and other retailers. You can get food delivered or you can pick it up.

According to NJ.com, Grubhub is offering a pretty sweet deal but for TOMORROW ONLY.

The metropolitan area - which includes New York, Pennsylvania, parts of Long Island and New Jersey - is being offered a $15.00 lunch credit!

All you have to do is use the promo code FREELUNCH on the GrubHub app.

Lunch is usually cheaper so this $15.00 can go a long way.

But just a heads up, this comes with a few rules:

1. This promo code must be used on the Grubhub app between 11:00 AM and 2:00 PM for it to be valid.

2. Taxes, fees and most importantly the tip for the driver is not covered by the discount.

3. The promo code does not apply to alcohol or catering orders.

4. According to NJ.com, "A limited number of free or discounted orders is available."

I am not sure how limited orders will be so I strongly suggest you place your order right at 11:00 AM tomorrow so you can be sure you are in.

I believe they also allow you to schedule your order in advance if that is a tad too early for you.

Now the next important question: where will you order from?

There are a lot of great choices.

Here are some of my Grubhub favorites at the Jersey Shore:

So, what will you get?

Either way, you have a bit of a break tomorrow when it comes to preparing lunch.

I can't find anything on why Grubhub is offering this generous promotion but maybe we should just say thank you and stop asking questions.

Enjoy!

FYI: There are diners on the Grubhub app so some of these suggestions below might work perfectly for this promotion!

