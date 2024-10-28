Are you a Bruce Springsteen fan?

I was born, raised, and still live in New Jersey, so of course I am. Ha ha.

There's a movie in the works about The Boss and you could be in it, according to The Patch.

Bruce Springsteen In Concert Getty Images loading...

Ahhh, this would be a dream come true for many in the Garden State I bet.

The new, upcoming movie is called Deliver Me from Nowhere.

Get our free mobile app

It's about the recording of Springsteen’s iconic 1982 album Nebraska.

Here's the cool thing, it's going to be filmed and produced right here in New Jersey, not on the West Coast, like a lot of other movies.

Google Google loading...

Filming is supposed to start in November.

Different parts of the movie will be shot in Asbury Park (of course), Morris County, and the Meadowlands until January 10th.

Google Google loading...

Casting is currently open, so don’t miss your chance

The casting call comes from Grant Wilfley, a well-known casting agency based in Manhattan.

They've also done the casting for other movies filmed in New Jersey, like Happy Gilmore 2 starring Adam Sandler, Mean Girls: The Musical, and Miranda's Victim.

"Spaceman" Photocall - 74th Berlinale International Film Festival Getty Images loading...

This time, they are looking for New Jersey locals to be extras in Deliver Me from Nowhere.

Casting agents are also looking for those with classic cars to be in scenes shot in Asbury Park in December.

The article says the movie will show how Springsteen became a star back in the 1980s, plus his childhood in the 1950s at the Jersey Shore.

Bruce Springsteen In Concert - Newark, NJ Getty Images loading...

If you're picked some scenes will have the extras sporting 1950s-style haircuts. I'm sure you wouldn't mind a haircut to be in the movie.

Jeremy Allen White will star in the movie as a young Springsteen. Do you see the resemblance?

76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Show Getty Images loading...

I wonder if Springsteen hand-picked him for the role since Bruce and his manager are both involved in the project.

Bruce's manager, Jon Landau, is pictured below.

Netflix FYSEE Opening Night Celebrating "Springsteen On Broadway" Getty Images loading...

Extras will be paid $176 per day.

Does the pay matter if you're a diehard Springsteen fan? Probably not.

To find out filming dates, locations, and more important information, click here.

READ MORE: This is the most expensive restaurant in NJ, but worth it

To apply to be an extra, you'll need to email a bunch of information to husker@gwcnyc.com. Click here to find out what you need to include.

Good luck.

Bruce Springsteen Albums Ranked From scrappy Dylan disciple to one of the leading singer-songwriters of his generation, the Boss' catalog includes both big and small statements of purpose. Gallery Credit: Michael Gallucci