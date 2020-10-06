Guy Fieri Set To Open New Restaurants At A Philly Casino

Bring all of the new restaurants to the City of Brotherly Love. We want to be able to go out and experience a new spot. It seems like Guy Fieri, the American restauranteur, is trying to bring new food spots to Philadelphia.

According to the Inquirer, Guy Fieri is looking to open a taco spot as well as a burger restaurant in the Philadelphia area. This is not the first restaurant Guy Fieri brings to the east coast. Fieri already has spots in Atlantic City casinos, Chester PA, and the Poconos.

We learned from Inquirer that the new Guy Fieri restaurants will be located at the new Live! Casino and Hotel in Philadelphia. The name of the restaurants will be Guy Fieri's Taco Joint and Guy's Burger Joint. Guy Fieri told The Philadelphia Inquirer that Philadelphia is a perfect place for his restaurants because Philly residents provide the ideal environment for his restaurants.

It was also reported by The Philadelphia Inquirer that Guy Fieri's new taco and burger restaurants will be considered some of the main restaurants in the new Live! Casino and Hotel.

If you are wondering if you can grab a drink after enjoying some food at one of the new restaurants at the Live! Casino and Hotel, it was mentioned on The Philadelphia Inquirer that there will be a bar available 24/7. Now that's is something new to the area.

The new Live! Casino and Hotel is located at 900 Packer Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148.