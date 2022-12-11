Swifties Beware! NJ Woman Loses $1480 in Taylor Swift Ticket Scam

For a woman in New Jersey, this case may not be so easy to "Shake It Off".

Right now, tickets for the Taylor Swift "Eras Tour" are one of the most-desired items in country. Swifties are so desperate to get their hands on these red-hot tickets, they're willing to pay almost anything to anyone, which makes them susceptible to online scammers. Which unfortunately is the case of a New Jersey woman.

According to NJ.com, a woman from Hackettstown NJ has just filed a report to the Hackettstown police department after being scammed out of over a thousand dollars by a "seller" on Facebook who claimed to have a pair of Taylor Swift tickets.

The woman said this scammer posted in a Facebook group page claiming to have the tickets for sale. Once she and the scammer started to communicate through text messages, the woman paid the "seller" a huge amount of money - $1,480 via Zelle.

But lo and behold, she never received the tickets. Before she reported to the police, the scammer even had the audacity to ask her for more money. The Hackettstown Police Department issued a warning to Swifties on their Facebook page. Check out the post down below:

What's worth noting from the comments section - one person said they almost fell for the same scam too. The phony offer looks very convincing:

"The same lady tried to scam me too, she even sent me screenshots of the mobile tickets when I asked for proof and they looked 100% real. She wouldn’t use paypal so I knew right then that it was a scam," said the Facebook user.

Here are the tips posted by the Hackettstown PD on how to avoid getting scammed:

•Research Companies - If purchasing from a ticket reseller or event organizer, research them first. Avoid purchasing tickets from individuals who post on Craigslist or other online marketplaces.

•Too Good to Be True - Be wary of deals that seem too good to be true and be cautious of enticing offers that are significantly less than the going rate.

•Use Official Websites - When possible, use official band websites to purchase merchandise and authorized ticket brokers

•Never Use Online Payment Methods, Prepaid Debit Cards, or Gift Cards as Payment - These forms of payment are often requested by scammers and once the money is gone, there is little recourse to get funds back. Opt to use a credit card on a secure website (look for HTTPS) as a payment method.

Swiftie fandom runs deep, but please don't let that cloud your better judgement! It's not what Taylor would want you to do.

