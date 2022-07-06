Kings Highway in Haddonfield New Jersey is about to be packed with people, vendors and tons of amazing art!

After a three year pandemic-related hiatus years, The Haddonfield Crafts and Fine Art Festival is finally returning for its 28th year on July 9 and July 10!

The event will take place along Kings Highway between Washington Avenue and Haddon Avenue and along Tanner Street to Euclid Avenue and on Kings Court, according to the event website.

And this is a huge art festival. In the past, it's drawn over 100,000 visitors! At this year's festival, you can expect more than 200 fine art and craft vendors from New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York, Virginia and Maryland.

Downtown Haddonfield, which is usually a bustling hub in the center of town, will be closed off and lined with festive tents, outdoor cafe's and more!

If you're looking for some unique, one-of-a-kind art pieces, expect various ranges of works such as ceramics, glass, jewelry, wood, fiber, paper, drawings, paintings, photography, and wearable art.

No matter what you're looking for, you'll definitely find something to catch your interest. For me, it would be the jewelry vendors!

And this is a completely FREE event to attend. On July 9 the event runs from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and on July 10 from noon – 5 p.m.

If you've never been to Downtown Haddonfield, it's such a charming town with amazing restaurants, boutiques, cafés, shops and more, even when there's not an event going on. So this will be a real treat if you decide to go. Trust me when I say there is so much to love there.

Get more information on the website!

This $1.1M Home Built in 1908 Just Went On The Market in Ewing NJ This spacious house is over a century year old, but inside you'll find the modern touches you're looking for!