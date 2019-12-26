Haddonfield Family Receive ‘Violation’ For ‘Lazy’ Christmas Decorations

An anonymous Christmas Eve note delivered to the home of a Haddonfield (Camden County) family has left them scratching their heads as they felt like the Grinch visited their home this Christmas Eve.

The family told the media that they received a “violation” for their “lazy Christmas decorations.” The violation was received in the form of a letter from the “S&V panel,” which said the Haddonfield family committed violations against their panel.



Violation letter provided by Angela Beatty Violation letter provided by Angela Beatty loading...

Those violations committed included a “lack of a neat, organized and/or classy Christmas lighting," according to the letter.

The letter, which called the decorations lazy, allegedly included a “complimentary” box of 100 white string lights to “jump-start” the family’s 2020 planning.



The note says the “dubious” award was given “based on certain Christmas flaws that we need to be improved.”

Other local residents posted in local Facebook groups that they had received letters from the "S&V panel" praising their decorations in 2018.

The recipients of the letter filed a police report with Haddonfield police, NJ.com noted on Thursday.

