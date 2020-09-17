Join Us For the Princeton HiTOPS Virtual Half Marathon This Fall

Join us for the HiTOPS Princeton Half Marathon, which has gone virtual for 2020, amid the COIVD-19 pandemic.

RUN FROM ANYWHERE

Runners will be able to complete their run of the 13.1 miles at once or cumulatively this fall. The best part? You can complete the run from anywhere. So hit the treadmill at home or run around your neighborhood to join us as we go the distance for all youth at the 8th Annual All-Virtual HiTOPS Princeton Half Marathon.

REGISTRATION IS NOW OPEN

Registration is NOW open. So register today for the half marathon for a reduced fee of just $45. Runners can complete the run at once or cumulatively between October 25th and November 8th.

WHAT YOU CAN EXPECT FROM THIS YEAR'S RUN

This year's virtual race will be super interactive. An online tracking tool will show the event's runners where they are on the HiTOPS Princeton Half Marathon course so you’ll feel like you’re in downtown Princeton (from wherever you’re participating).

Runners will receive a commemorative medal, shirt, and bib. Plus, runners will have the chance a gift card to Hamilton jewelers.

HITOPS SUPPORTS LGBTQ+ YOUTH

The half marathon marks HiTOPS' largest fundraising effort of the year. Efforts will continue to support HiTOPS’ mission to foster strong and healthy young people of all identities by providing inclusive and youth-informed sex education and LGBTQ+ support, which remains even more critical during the pandemic. Click on hitops.org for more information.